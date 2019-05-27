Five-day summer school Olympiad starts in Jammu

-
ALSO READ
RMO 2018 Result: 52 Students of Resonance Qualified for INMO 2019
Implementation of World Class STEM Education and UK Student Exchange Program Makes GD Goenka International School, Udaipur the Pioneer of Progressive Education in Rajasthan
567 border bunkers nearing completion in 3 districts of J&K
Indian shuttlers suffer 2-3 loss to Malaysia in Sudirman Cup
Vikas, Neeraj notch up wins in pro circuit fights
-
The five-day-long summer school Olympiad commenced here Monday with over 6,000 school students below 19 years of age expected to take part in it.
Department of Youth Affairs and Sports is organizing the Olympiad sports for peace and development under Centrally sponsored "Khelo India" programme at the University of Jammu.
Governor's advisor K Skandan inaugurated the Olympiad and asked the younger generation to adopt sports culture and inculcate sportsman spirit for a healthy and disciplined life.
He stressed on the need for youths to take up sports to develop leadership qualities and build up their character to succeed in life.
Over 6,000 students up to 19 years of age from different schools of Jammu district have registered for volleyball, kho-kho, badminton, kabadi, athletic, wrestling, football, swimming, hockey, high jump, long jump and basketball, an official said.
Underlining the importance of youths' participation in sports activities, the advisor said such events inspire more children to participate in sports activities.
Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma, in his address, sought to motivate students to participate in sports and extracurricular activities.
He stressed upon the need to create bigger platforms for young sportsmen to get an opportunity to display their talents and skills and upgrade them to higher level.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU