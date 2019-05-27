Five-day summer school Olympiad starts in Jammu

The five-day-long summer school Olympiad commenced here Monday with over 6,000 school students below 19 years of age expected to take part in it.

is organizing the Olympiad sports for peace and development under Centrally sponsored "Khelo India" programme at the University of

Governor's K Skandan inaugurated the Olympiad and asked the younger generation to adopt sports culture and inculcate spirit for a healthy and disciplined life.

He stressed on the need for youths to take up sports to develop leadership qualities and build up their character to succeed in life.

Over 6,000 students up to 19 years of age from different schools of district have registered for volleyball, kho-kho, badminton, kabadi, athletic, wrestling, football, swimming, hockey, high jump, long jump and basketball, an said.

Underlining the importance of youths' participation in sports activities, the said such events inspire more children to participate in sports activities.

Divisional Sanjeev Verma, in his address, sought to motivate students to participate in sports and extracurricular activities.

He stressed upon the need to create bigger platforms for young sportsmen to get an opportunity to display their talents and skills and upgrade them to higher level.

