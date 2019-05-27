NIA court convicts four members of Bodo insurgent group for 2014 attack in Kokrajhar

Four members of Bodo insurgent group NDFB(S) were convicted by a special in Guwahati Monday for a terror attack in Assam's district in 2014 in which five tribals were killed, officials said.

Bina Basumatary, Jayanta Mushahary, and were sentenced to five years imprisonment and a fine was imposed on each of them, an NIA said here.

"?The case pertains to the terrorist attack on 23.12.2014 by NDFB(S) cadres upon innocent people of Pakiriguri village under in district of Assam, in which five adivasis were killed and due to indiscriminate firing by the terrorist group," he said.

He said one of the accused had earlier pleaded guilty in April 2019.

"He was sentenced to 4.5 years. Trial against 10 other accused persons who are in judicial custody will continue," the said.

