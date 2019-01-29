Five engineers arrested in Brazil over deadly dam collapse

Five engineers, including two working for a German company, were arrested in Tuesday as part of a probe into a deadly collapse last week at a mine in the country's southeast, officials said.

Three of the engineers work for Vale, the owner of the mine, and were directly involved in the process of the facility's operating licenses, the prosecutors' office in the state of said.

They were arrested in Belo Horizonte, the main city of and close to where the mine is situated, near the town of

The other two worked for TUEV SUED, a German company that in September carried out the last safety inspection on the collapsed mine. They were in arrested in

They were in preventive custody which can last up to 30 days during which they would be questioned by prosecutors, a statement said. Search warrants had also been issued.

The state prosecutors said their probe was "evaluating the criminal responsibility of the company" in the disaster, which happened last Friday, killing at least 65 people and leaving 279 people missing presumed dead.

issued a short statement confirming the arrest of its two employees in

"Due to the inquiries under way, we are not currently in a position to provide more information. We are fully supporting the investigation," it said.

Vale, the world's biggest iron ore miner, said in its own statement that it was "cooperating fully with authorities" and was making efforts to give "unconditional" support to the families of the dead and missing from the disaster.

On Tuesday, lost nearly a quarter of its value on the stock market as investors reacted to the disaster.

