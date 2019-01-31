Five foreign journalists arrested in Venezuela

Venezuelan authorities have detained five foreign journalists covering the standoff with opposition forces seeking the ouster of Nicolas

Two others, from Chile, were deported as the crisis spilled over to hit journalists covering the oil-rich but economically crippled nation's latest taste of crisis.

Two of the detained are from France, two from and one from

The latter three worked for the Spanish national agency and had all come from to cover the growing turmoil.

Their detention was reported by the in Venezuela,

Two French journalists working for a TV program called Quotidien were detained Tuesday while filming outside the presidential palace, diplomatic sources said.

A working with them was also detained.

Two Chilean TV journalists were detained Tuesday night near the presidential palace and held for 14 hours before being expelled from the country, Chilean said.

The reason stated for their arrest was that they had been working in a "security zone," he said.

"This is what dictatorships do. Stomp on freedom of the press," the wrote on

In recent years, several foreign journalists have been detained or kicked out of the country on grounds that they did not have press passes.

Without mentioning the latest arrests, Venezuelan said Wednesday that foreign reporters have entered the country without work permits.

Venezuela's political crisis intensified this month as declared himself

Protests against the government have left around 40 dead and 850 have been arrested since they started on January 21, according to UN figures.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)