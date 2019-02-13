Five injured in Meghalaya in course of victory rally over

At least five persons were injured Wednesday after they were beaten up for going wild during a victory rally organised by the (KSU) in the city to hail the not been tabled in and hence set to lapse, police said.

of Rynjah said as per the preliminary information some rallyists pelted stones and vandalised a few shops of non-tribals in Rynjah and RR colony areas drawing strong reaction from the locals.

Rynjah said the five persons, who most of them sustained grievous injuries, were immediately taken to the hospital.

The SP said that the police are still conducting an inquiry into the matter and are yet to make any arrest.

We have identified some of the people involved in the incident and we will take action accordingly, the SP said.

Meanwhile, a Wednesday hailed the occasion as greatest victory for the indigenous people.

The Bill seeks to provide citizenship to persecuted religious immigrants from Bangladesh, and

Shullai, who is Meghalaya's Tourism Development Corporation chairman, had earlier written to and threatened to resign from the party if the CAB is passed in the

It is a great victory for the indigenous people of the state and the North East. I have promised my people that I will resign from the BJP if the party goes ahead of pass the Bill, Shullai told

The National Peoples Party-led Democratic Alliance government of which the BJP is part of in had adopted a resolution last year opposing the Bill.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)