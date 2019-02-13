Forest officials remove plastic waste from Gulf of Mannar

Forest personnel trained in scuba diving have started removing plastic waste from the sea bed in the Gulf of

The Gulf of is a marine ecosystem which includes coral reefs, salt marshes and mangroves



According to officials, the coral reefs experienced degradation due to collection of plastic waste.

Officials found that the plastic waste from the seashore got settled in the sea bed.

The drive to remove the plastic waste started Tuesday,the officials said Wednesday.

The had last June announced a ban on plastics, including that of non-biodegradable carry bags, from January 2019 to "gift a plastic-free" state to future generations.

The ban came into force from January 1, with scores of commercial establishments largely switching over to eco-friendly cloth and paper bags.

