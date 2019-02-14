JUST IN
Five killed, 1 injured as car rams into truck

Press Trust of India  |  Rae Bareli (UP) 

Five people, including a two-year-old child, were killed and another one was injured Thursday when their car rammed into a stationary truck in the Bachrawan area here, police said.

The accident took place under the Kundanganj police station area when the car was on its way to Hardoi from Allahabad, Superintendent of Police Sunil Singh said.

The deceased have been identified as Vibhuti Sharma, 40, his wife Kanchan Sharma, 36, Jasu, 2, Madhuri Sharma, 68, and driver Alok Singh, 27, he said.

Kavya, 5, has been admitted to a hospital and her condition is stated to be serious, Singh said.

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 18:20 IST

