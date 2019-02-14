Five killed, 1 injured as car rams into truck

Five people, including a two-year-old child, were killed and another one was injured Thursday when their car rammed into a stationary truck in the Bachrawan area here, police said.

The accident took place under the station area when the car was on its way to Hardoi from Allahabad, of Police said.

The deceased have been identified as Vibhuti Sharma, 40, his wife Kanchan Sharma, 36, Jasu, 2, Madhuri Sharma, 68, and Alok Singh, 27, he said.

Kavya, 5, has been admitted to a hospital and her condition is stated to be serious, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)