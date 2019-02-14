BJP to win around 260 LS seats, Modi to be PM again: Athawale

Ramdas Athawale Thursday said the BJP would win around 260 seats in the upcoming elections and will once again become the of the country.

Replying to a query on whether he would like to see or as the next PM, Athawale said since the BJP will fight the 2019 polls under Modi's leadership, the latter should get the opportunity.

" is a very good friend of mine, but will become the next Gadkari is a very in the union cabinet. But for now, Modi will become the ..Let's see what happens after five years," Athawale told reporters here.

"Now, elections will be fought under the leadership of Narendra Modi, and hence he should get the opportunity. After that, if Nitin Gadkari's name comes up then it is well and good," the for Social Justice and Empowerment said.

He said conditions were favourable for the BJP and it will win around 260 seats.

"As per our analysis, even if there is a loss of around 15-20 seats in Uttar Pradesh, BJP's seat tally will increase in the North East. The party will also do good in Mamata's West Bengal, where Communists and are not that strong any more," he said.

"There will be a close fight between Mamata (Banerjee's TMC) and the BJP. Similarly, Nitish Kumar and BJP's alliance will get good seats in I think even if there will be some reduction and increase in the number of seats at some places, we will win the 2019 elections," he said.

The BJP had won 282 seats out of 543 in the 2014

He observed that there was no "agreement" among the constituents of the proposed 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) and there were a number of aspirants for the post of prime minister in it.

When asked whether Mulayam Singh Yadav praised Narendra Modi as his son Yadav has joined hands with Mayawati, Athawale said, "Perhaps did not agree with Akhilesh's decision of going with with whom had huge differences."



"That's why he said his 'mann ki baat' (straight from the heart) in the By appreciating Narendra Modi, has brought the truth before the people of the country. The alliance between and won't affect the BJP much in the elections," he said.

