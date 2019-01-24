Uganda deports third foreign telecom employee

on Thursday announced the expulsion of another working for MTN, following the earlier this week of two of the company's expatriate staff.

Uganda's Elsa Mussolini, an Italian citizen, was forced out of the country on Wednesday, told AFP.

"A decision was taken that be deported and she left the country," he said.

"She was questioned on incitement to violence while she worked at MTN, which is a serious matter," he added without giving further details.

In a message to her staff published in and confirmed by MTN, Mussolini said she was deported following accusations that she gave opposition figure money during his campaign last year against a proposed

Mussolini is the third expatriate employee of the South Africa-based corporation to be thrown out of this week.

She follows the expulsion on Tuesday of Olivier Prentout, a French national, and Annie Bilenge-Tabura, a Rwandan who was

Ugandan authorities accused both of using their positions to "compromise national security", without giving further details.

Separately, Ugandan said on he had met MTN's on the sidelines of the in on Thursday.

The pair discussed "an array of issues", Museveni wrote, without mentioning the deportations of staff.

has complained in recent months of ill-treatment by Ugandan authorities.

Last July, said armed men claiming to be from "kidnapped" two of its contractors and forced them to open up the company's main data centre, where they made an unsuccessful attempt to access servers.

MTN said at the time that it took the "criminal incident" seriously and had reported it to the authorities, while adding it didn't believe it was under investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)