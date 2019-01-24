Woman maintains Paris rape claim against Chris Brown: Lawyer

A 25-year-old woman who accused US of is standing by her accusations despite Brown's denials and release from custody, her told AFP on Thursday.

"She maintains her accusations. We have taken note of his release from questioning, and will leave it in the hands of investigators as the inquiry continues," said.

The woman, identified as "Karima" in media reports, says Brown along with his and a friend assaulted her in the luxury on the night of January 15.

Brown and his associates were released without charge on Tuesday after being held overnight for questioning on charges of aggravated and a drug offence.

The woman told police she met Brown in a nightclub near the Champs-Elysees avenue with a group of other party-goers.

She then agreed to go back to the hotel, which is on the glitzy Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honore.

A for the Grammy Award-winning said his client was innocent and was considering a defamation lawsuit.

The posted a picture on his account Tuesday night that read "This B!tch Lyin'".

The singer, who according to Billboard has sold more than 100 million records, has been in the more for his legal troubles than hit releases in recent years.

In 2009 he was convicted of beating Rihanna, his girlfriend at the time, who missed because of her injuries.

