Five of family die in road mishap

Five members of a family were Tuesday killed when their car rammed into a stationary excavator in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, police said.
The accident occurred occurred around 1 AM on Khurai bypass in the district, Khurai police station incharge Vijay Ken said, adding that the excavator--a JCB machine--was parked along the road when the car hit it.
The deceased are identified as Subhash Sapre (50), his wife Guddi Devi (45) and their daughters Nisha (23), Munmun (17) and Baby (10), he said, adding that the car driver Sonu Kewat was injured in the accident.
Sapre was a police constable from Guna district who was travelling to Sagar to participate in a marriage function.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
