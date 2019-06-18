Five of family die in road mishap

Five members of a family were Tuesday killed when their car rammed into a stationary excavator in Madhya Pradesh's district, police said.

The accident occurred occurred around 1 AM on Khurai bypass in the district, station incharge Vijay Ken said, adding that the excavator--a JCB machine--was parked along the road when the car hit it.

The deceased are identified as (50), his wife (45) and their daughters (23), Munmun (17) and Baby (10), he said, adding that the Sonu Kewat was injured in the accident.

Sapre was a from district who was travelling to to participate in a marriage function.

