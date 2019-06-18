Low intensity rainfall over Maha till Sunday: IMD

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The India Meteorological Department Tuesday revised its forecast for Maharashtra for the next five days, predicting low intensity showers over entire state till Sunday.

In a statement issued in the afternoon, the IMD predicted widespread rainfall on Wednesday in Konkan region and Goa, while Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada would get showers in isolated parts due to local climatic conditions.

It said Marathwada would receive isolated showers till Saturday and more intense showers on Sunday.

Vidarbha region would get isolated showers on Tuesday and Wednesday followed by more intense showers till Sunday, an official said.

The south west monsoon has not yet arrived in Maharashtra.

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 16:15 IST

