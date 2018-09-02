Five of family missing after car plunges into river

Five members of a family have been missing after their vehicle fell into a river in district of upper Assam, official sources said Sunday.

The family was travelling from to Guwahati when their vehicle plunged into the after breaking a dyke at Gaurisagar Dikhowmukh Saturday evening, the sources said.

The victims were identified as Haren Bora, his wife Phunu Bora, daughters Simpi Bora and Munmi Bora, and mother

A has been launched by national and state disaster response forces, the sources said.

Three boats have been pressed into service for the rescue operation this morning, but it was hampered by the heavy current of the river, the sources said.

The could not be initiated Saturday because of heavy rain.

The couple and their children after visiting their ancestral home in the district were returning to Guwahati with the grandmother, district administration sources said.

