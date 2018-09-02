Pak model found dead at home

A Pakistani model has been found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence in

The body of Anum Tanoli, 26, was found hanging from a ceiling fan of her bedroom on Saturday in her Defence house where she lived along with husband and two minor children.

Her husband however claimed she committed suicide because of depression.

He told police that he had got an appointment with a doctor for his wife on Saturday as she was suffering from depression.

"When I asked her to get ready to see the doctor she locked herself in her room and hanged herself with her dupatta (scarf)," Ahmad said.

He said he broke open the door and found herself hanging from the ceiling fan. He said he took her to the hospital where the doctors pronounced her dead. Police however detained Ahmad for further investigation.

"We cannot confirm at this stage whether she committed suicide or she was murdered. The body has been sent for autopsy and we are recording the statements of her parents and other relevant people," said.

