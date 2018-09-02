16 dead, 12 injured in rain-related incidents across UP, more showers predicted

As many as 16 people died and 12 were injured in rain-related incidents across since Saturday, officials said on Sunday, with the meteorological department predicting rainfall throughout the state for the next two days.

bore the maximum brunt of the weather's onslaught on Saturday, as six people were killed in incidents of lightning strike, while seven were injured.

A statement by the office of the UP said on Sunday, "Six people lost their lives in Shahjahanpur, while three died in Sitapur district of the state."



"Two people died each in Auraiyya and Amethi. One person each died in Lakhimpur Khiri, and Unnao. All the deaths took place yesterday," it said.

Eighteen animals died in the state and as many as 461 houses/huts were also damaged, the statement said.

The meteorological department said on Sunday widespread rainfall is predicted for eastern and western parts of the state on Monday and Tuesday.

In Shahjahanpur, six people, including four children, died in various incidents of lightening strikes.

said some youngsters were grazing cattle in Shamsherpur village on Saturday, when a sudden downpour forced them to take shelter under a tree.

"Mohit (24), Bablu (5), Anmol (10) and Dablu (11) died when they were struck by lightning, while three were seriously injured," he said.

Vandana (11) of Nabipur village Ashok (42) of Sikandarpur village, lost their lives when lightning struck them, Tripathi said.

" has been sent to the spot. Financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh is being made available to kin of the deceased," he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the injured were admitted to district hospital, police said.

