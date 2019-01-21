Five policemen held with 5 cartons of liquor in dry Bihar

Five policemen were arrested along with five cartons of Indian made foreign liquor in Bihar's district on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

of Police, Awakash Kumar, said that the four out of five policemen- two (SAP) and homegurad jawans each- were arrested from the barrack of station during a raid on Sunday night.

Another jawan was caught with one of liquor earlier after which the raid was conducted at the barrack.

The SP himself led a team which raided the barrack and arrested four policemen along with four cartons of foreign liquor.

The five arrested policemen have been identified as Ravindra Kumar, Rajdeo Singh (both SAP jawans), Surendra Kunwar, Dipak Kumar Singh and Pramod Kumar Singh (all homeguard jawans), the SP said adding that all the five policemen were posted in station.

Pramod Kumar Singh, homeguard jawan, was arrested with one of foreign liquor on Sunday evening by patrolling party while he was carrying the liquor to station's barrack, the SP said.

He said that Pramod was questioned by the police after which a police team led by him raided and arrested four policemen and seized four cartons of liquor.

SP said that all the five policemen are being sent to jail after loding an FIR against them under the relevant sections of Prohibition and Excise Act, 2018.

As per Mufassil police station SHO Rajbindu Prasad, these five policemen had surreptitiously hid the five cartons of foreign liquor in the near by bushes when the police had seized 414 cartons of foreign liquor from a truck four days ago from a place near Hanumangarhi under Mufassil police station of the district.

