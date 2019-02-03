Five student leaders arrested for torching govt vehicle in Nepal

Five student leaders in have been arrested for their alleged involvement in torching a government vehicle during a protest by a student wing of opposition against the misuse of government vehicles.

The Student Union cadres on Saturday took the vehicle of of Education Department at Pokhara Metropolis under control and torched it as part of their protest to restrict government vehicles from plying on road on holidays.

The agitating student cadres dragged the from the vehicle, poured petrol and torched it.

The arrested student leaders include Student Union of Rajendra Baral, officials said.

NSU central member said that the misuse of government vehicles has increased in the recent time, and the student body has started a campaign to control the practice.

