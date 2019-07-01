Maha forms panel for allotting houses in Bandra govt colony

The Maharashtra government has appointed a five-member committee to work out modalities for allotting houses to state employees at the Bandra Government Colony, the Legislative Council was told Monday.

Replying to a question, PWD Minister Chandrakant Patil said the panel would frame rules to determine the eligibility of employees as well as the amount of money to be charged from them.

"The committee will decide which employees should be given houses as well as the amount they should be paying," said Patil.

The committee will comprise state minister Ashish Shelar and MLCs Anil Parab, Kiran Pawaskar, Bhai Girkar and Vidya Chavan.

For years, the government employees have been awaiting permanent dwellings.

The issue was raised by Shiv Sena legislator Anil Parab who sought to know the timeframe for allotment of houses in the said colony.

The redevelopment of the 97-acre colony has been pending since the last nine years.

The erstwhile Congress-NCP government had decided to redevelop the colony through three developers who were supposed to pay Rs 1300 crore to the government.

However, the deal was scrapped after two of the builders failed to pay the required money.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)