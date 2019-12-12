Flight operations suspended for 6th day at Srinagar airport due to fog

Flight operations at the airport remained suspended for the sixth consecutive day on Thursday as all flights to and fro the Kashmir valley were cancelled due to poor visibility caused by fog, officials said.

"All flights at the airport were cancelled on Thursday and no flight operations took place for the sixth straight day," an official of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said.

He said the visibility at the airport, due to fog, was very poor and the conditions were not suitable for flight operations.

"The visibility at the airport has been hovering around 100 to 500 metres. The required visibility is 1,000-1,200 metres. So, all flights for the day were cancelled," the official said.

The flight operations have been severely affected at the airport for the past five days.

Although there was light rainfall early in the morning, the foggy conditions persisted in the valley. The MeT department has forecast snow or rains in the next couple of days.