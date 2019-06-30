Flight skids on runway in Mangaluru airport, passengers safe

An Air India Express flight from Dubai with 183 passengers skidded on the taxiway briefly after landing at the airport here Sunday evening, airport sources said.

All the passengers on board the aircraft safely disembarked after the aircraft was brought to a "safer position after the skidding", they said.

The incident happened at around 5.40 pm after the aircraft landed at Mangaluru International Airport and was proceeding on the taxiway towards the terminal.

The reason for the skidding was being investigated, the sources said.

