Perform or leave: Tripura CM to govt employees

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Sunday sent a stern warning to non-performing government employees at all levels, saying anyone not found to be working properly would be sent on "voluntary retirement".

"I worship my work and take my job seriously. I want everyone to perform properly. If you want to do government job, do it properly. Thousands of youth are unemployed. So, if you dont want to perform, leave the service.

"Anyone from the chief secretary to a Group-D employee, who doesnt perform properly, would be sent on voluntary retirement," he said while addressing a rally of Tripura Karmachari Samiti here.

Noting that there were problems with work culture in various government offices, the chief minister advised employees to perform properly, if they wanted to save their jobs.

The BJP-IPFT government in ths state, after assuming office in March, 2018 had introduced a new employment policy.

The government had also taken action against some employees for absence from work and negligence of duty.

