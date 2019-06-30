Make a list of 10 most notorious criminals: UP CM asks all SHOs

Every police station must prepare a list of 10 most notorious criminals in its area and police officials should work pro-actively to prosecute them, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Sunday.

"It is only when a criminal is prosecuted, public will start trusting the police. So police should not only prosecute criminals but also publicise their punishment," he told officials during a review meeting on law and order here.

Adityanath, during the meeting that also discussed development in Moradabad, Rampur, Bijnor, Sambhal and Amroha districts, directed officials to upgrade technology to improve monitoring and screening of probable criminals.

"Use better technology to prevent criminals from committing crime. There is no need to wait for the criminal to commit any crime. Identify him, foil the criminal activity," he said.

The chief minister was on a two-day visit to Saharanpur and Moradabad.

"We need to bring the crime rate in the state to its lowest level. For this, we must increase foot patrolling. Though we have improved on crime rate in western Uttar Pradesh, there is a need to do better.

"Senior officers must hold Janta Darbar for at least one hour everyday and address the problems of the common man," he said.

"Only by resolving the problems of public, we can reduce crime against women, be it eve-teasing, dowry deaths, domestic violence and others," he said.

Adityanath asked the officials to activate the "anti-Romeo squads" as colleges and schools in the state will re-open on July 1 after summer holidays.

"We must be prepared to pre-empt any crime against girls and should not allow any such activities to discourage them from pursuing their studies. Identify hotspots and increase police patrolling in those areas," he said.

The chief minister also asked officials to ensure safety of stray cattle.

"Our society is very sensitive about cow and any damage to cow will have long-term impact on social harmony. Ensure that cow shelters are fully functional and no cow is taken to any slaughter house," he said.

He directed officials to increase vigil on activities relating to illegal mining, illegal slaughter-houses and other crimes.

"We should not only book people involved in illegal mining, but also initiate action to confiscate their assets created by illegal means," he said.

He also asked officials to keep a check on jailed criminals.

"We can not allow our jails to function as driving centre of criminal activity in the state," he said.

The chief minister asked traffic police officials to take strict action against offenders.

"Nobody is stopping you from impounding vehicles and suspending their driving license for one year in case of habitual offenders," he added.

