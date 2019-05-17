Floods claim 15 lives in Mali: Official

-
ALSO READ
Militants kill 18 Mali civilians in double ambush: Officials
30 terrorists killed in Mali under Operation Barkhane
Several dozen killed in attack near Mali's border with Niger: local officials
Gunmen attack villages in central Mali, kill 20 people
Suspected jihadists kill 42 in Mali's nomadic Tuareg camps
-
Heavy floods claimed 15 lives Thursday in the Malian capital Bamako along with serious property damage, authorities said.
A statement said the flooding claimed a "provisional toll" of 15 dead and two injured.
"Teams are in place to rescue the distressed people," the government said, calling on residents to be "prudent" in the face of the disaster.
Flooding is common in Mali, located in the semi-desert Sahel region.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU