Floods claim 15 lives in Mali: Official

Heavy floods claimed 15 lives Thursday in the Malian capital along with serious property damage, authorities said.

A statement said the flooding claimed a "provisional toll" of 15 dead and two injured.

"Teams are in place to rescue the distressed people," the government said, calling on residents to be "prudent" in the face of the disaster.

Flooding is common in Mali, located in the semi-desert Sahel region.

