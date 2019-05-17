Accused in Pune blasts case surrenders before court

An accused in the August 2012 low-intensity blasts case in surrendered before the special court here Thursday.

The accused, Aslam Shabbir Shaikh, surrendered before V S Padalkar after the refused to set aside the order passed by the cancelling his bail.

The trial of the case is being conducted by the special in Mumbai.

Expressing doubt over the prosecution's case of linking Shaikh with the blasts, the high court had granted him bail in October 2015.

The ATS, which probed the case, had sought the cancellation of his bail after he violated its term, said.

According to his bail term, he was required to visit the station, but he failed to do so.

On August 1, 2012, a series of low-intensity explosions had taken place on Jungli Maharaj Road in Pune, injuring one person.

