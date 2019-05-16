Flying cars mooted for Paris' public transport network

European and underground operator will study the viability of adding flying vehicles to the city's urban network, the companies said Wednesday.

The firms will "explore the feasibility of urban air mobility services" in the French capital and the broader Ile de region, they said in a statement.

" is developing demonstrators of autonomous and unmanned technologies," said the company's

"This is not science-fiction any more, It is fact. Today we have all the technical tools. But they have to be integrated into everyday life without jeopardising our priority, which is safety," he added.

is a good partner in such a project because of its knowledge of the associated needs and services," said Faury.

of RATP, which manages Paris' bus, train, and underground services, said mass remained the group's core business, but it also sought "to develop new modes of and new services for the smart city of the future".

There have been several attempts around the world to develop flying cars, such as the Transition made by US firm and the AeroMobil, produced in

Both have taken years and a lot of money to develop, and are yet to go on sale.

"Flying cars are definitely coming within the next two to three years. The regulation is in place and authorities are actively supporting the innovation," AeroMobil told AFP.

Levi Tillemann, of the 2015 book: "The Great Race: The Global Quest For The Car Of The Future", said safety was a major challenge.

"The only thing that really makes the idea of a flying car even remotely viable is a new generation of autonomous driving technologies that will reduce the likelihood of catastrophic failure." But he added that "from both a cost and energy consumption standpoint, ground-based transit generally makes more sense".

Flying have become regular attractions at the annual VivaTech exhibition, which opens in Thursday.

There are at least 20 flying car projects underway, and the ride-sharing company is looking into "flying taxis".

