Power supply restored at Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri district

Twelve days after cyclone 'Fani' hit coast, power supply at the Temple in district was restored on Wednesday evening, officials said.

There had been no in the temple since the time severe cyclonic storm 'Fani' made landfall in Puri, they said.

Power along the Grand Road -- from the Temple to the -- was also restored.

"Extremely happy to share that supply has been restored to Srimandir & Bada Danda now. Thank thousands of workers from so many states who are working day and night to ensure supply to #Puri(sic)," tweeted.

District Collector Balwant Singh said across the entire town is expected to be restored, in a phased manner, within five more days.

Meanwhile, Patnaik Wednesday also declared that the will provide 2.5 litre of kerosene to all families affected in district till restoration of power.

"Kerosene at the rate of 2.5 litre per family will be made available free of cost every 10 days in the affected areas till restoration of power is completed," Patnaik announced after reviewing the restoration work in the district.

Stating that he is "saddened" by the damage caused to Puri, Patnaik said, "I assure the people that we will make Puri a world class heritage city."



Noting that Puri district gets electricity sourced through three lines, all of which were badly damaged, Patnaik said with thousands of workers working day and night on a war footing basis, one line is getting restored in Puri on Wednesday.

"With this one line restoration, power supply will be restored in Puri town, Nimapara town and notified council area, from tonight, in a phased manner," he told reporters.

The also condoled the death of Mangaraj Rao, who died while working for restoration of power in Puri district.

He said 10 lakh candles will be available in next few days for free distribution among the affected families.

"For the next two months, sanitary napkins will be supplied free of cost to all," he said.

Apart from all this, Patnaik announced that rice at the rate of 50 kg per family will be made available for all non-ration card holders also.

Puri has been worst hit as the cyclone made landfall near the holy town on May 3 at a speed of above 200 kmph and killed at least 39 people besides damaging above 1,89,095 houses.

The entire in Puri district has been devastated in the cyclone which damaged of 220 KV and 25 towers of 132 KV, official sources said, adding that the of India Limited (PGCIL) has been entrusted to rebuild the 220 in the district.

National Thermal Power Corporation's (NTPC) CMD Gurdeep Singh and A K Bhalla have visited Puri and assessed the impact of cyclone 'Fani' on electrical installations.

The has requested the NTPC to take up work at four blocks in Puri district.

