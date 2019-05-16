Madan B Lokur appointed judge of Supreme Court of Fiji

Justice (retired) Madan B has been appointed to the of as a of its non-resident panel, according to sources.

Justice Lokur, who demitted office as a justice on December 31 2018, has been appointed in the new role for a period of three years.

The sources close to the former said that he received the offer from the of the on the day of his superannuation. The will join in his new role on August 15 this year, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)