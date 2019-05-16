JUST IN
Madan B Lokur appointed judge of Supreme Court of Fiji

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Justice (retired) Madan B Lokur has been appointed to the Supreme Court of Fiji as a judge of its non-resident panel, according to sources.

Justice Lokur, who demitted office as a Supreme Court justice on December 31 2018, has been appointed in the new role for a period of three years.

The sources close to the former judge said that he received the offer from the Chief Justice of the Fiji Supreme Court on the day of his superannuation. The judge will join in his new role on August 15 this year, they said.

