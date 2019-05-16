Madan B Lokur appointed judge of Supreme Court of Fiji

-
ALSO READ
Ex-Supreme Court judge Madan Lokur appointed to Fiji SC
Disappointed over non-uploading of Dec 12 SC Collegium decision on elevation: Justice Lokur
Disappointed that SC did not make public, decision on judges : Justice Lokur
Important to uphold independence, integrity of judiciary, bar: Justice Lokur
Disappointed as SC Collegium's Dec 12 decision on elevation of judges not made public: Lokur
-
Justice (retired) Madan B Lokur has been appointed to the Supreme Court of Fiji as a judge of its non-resident panel, according to sources.
Justice Lokur, who demitted office as a Supreme Court justice on December 31 2018, has been appointed in the new role for a period of three years.
The sources close to the former judge said that he received the offer from the Chief Justice of the Fiji Supreme Court on the day of his superannuation. The judge will join in his new role on August 15 this year, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU