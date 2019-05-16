Mamata Banerjee trying to trample her opponents: Tomar

A day after violence marked BJP Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata, Narendra Tomar Wednesday alleged that Trinamool Mamata Banerjee was trying to trample her political opponents, sensing her defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

"The base of Trinamool is violence and it is heading for a defeat in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. She is totally flustered and that is why she is throwing the Constitution, law and protocol to the wind and trying to trample her opponents," Tomar told reporters here.

"I strongly condemn the act of instigating the riot to stop the BJP chief's roadshow," he said, adding that Banerjee should remember that his party has come out stronger whenever it was oppressed.

He said the TMC would lose badly and the BJP would come to power with a huge mandate on May 23.

"It is unfortunate for that earlier the Communist parties had resorted to dictatorship there," he added.

He said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had no right to speak against Narendra Modi, the BJP and corruption.

"The country has already decided that it does not need a tainted person, but strong Modi as the PM," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)