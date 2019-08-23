JUST IN
Home, vehicle loans and consumption goods to get cheaper: FM Sitharaman
FM proposes measures to enhance fund flows for infra, housing projects

The minister also outlined steps like labour reforms, amendment to the bankruptcy law to increase investments

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS for Finance Anurag Thakur leave after attending 'Income Tax Day' function, in New Delhi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday proposed to establish an organisation to provide credit enhancement for infrastructure and housing projects with an aim to enhance fund flows towards such projects.

Announcing steps to prop up the slowing economy, the minister said that in order to improve domestic bond market, the finance ministry will work with the RBI to make it more conducive for investors and bond issuers, as well as facilitate increased trading for price discovery.

The government will also take further action on development of credit default swap markets in consultation with the Reserve Bank and market regulator Sebi.

The minister also outlined steps like labour reforms, amendment to the bankruptcy law to increase investments.
First Published: Fri, August 23 2019. 19:00 IST

