FMCG major RB rebrands itself as Reckitt while retaining company's heritage

British FMCG major RB Plc on Tuesday said it has rebranded itself as Reckitt while retaining "company's heritage".
The new brand identity and iconography is more recognisable and is designed to tell the story of the organisation's purpose and its transformation, the company said in a statement, which owns popular brands like Dettol soap and Lizol disinfectant.
Commenting on the development, RB SVP Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Miguel Veiga-Pestana said: "The name reflects the existing widespread usage of Reckitt and is clearer, simpler and more memorable while retaining positive associations with the company's heritage."
The implementation of the new brand will be delivered over a three-year timeline, using the natural replacement cycles of the business to manage an impactful transition in a cost-effective way, it added.
RB VP Internal Communications and Corporate Brand Jo Osborn said: "From Dettol to Lysol, Nurofen to Durex and Finish to Vanish, we sell more than 20 million of our trusted products to people every day, yet there is less recognition of the company behind those brands."
"New Reckitt identity will better enable to communicate our corporate purpose to the world," he said.
The comprehensive rebrand, including a new visual identity, which comprises a new name and logo with word R at the heart of the symbol, an evolved colour palette with recognisable energy Pink with bespoke typography.
