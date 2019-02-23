Two shops, two cars gutted in fire in J&K's Poonch

Two shops and as many vehicles were gutted in a fire in and Kashmir's district on Saturday, police said.

The fire, which broke out in the early hours in Mendhar town damaged the shops of and and the cars of and Mohammad Aijaz, which were parked nearby, a said.

He said a case has been registered and investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)