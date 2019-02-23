JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

UK drops corruption probe against Rolls-Royce in India, other countries
Business Standard

Two shops, two cars gutted in fire in J&K's Poonch

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Two shops and as many vehicles were gutted in a fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, police said.

The fire, which broke out in the early hours in Mendhar town damaged the shops of Shuban Gupta and Amit Tandon and the cars of Mohammad Zubair and Mohammad Aijaz, which were parked nearby, a police official said.

He said a case has been registered and investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 23 2019. 15:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements