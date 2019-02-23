Adani Logistics set to acquire agri-logistics arm from AEL

Logistics, a subsidiary of Ports and SEZ, Saturday said it will acquire Agri Logistics from in an all cash deal, which is expected to be completed by March.

"Adani Agri Logistics (AALL) is a subsidiary of (AEL) and the transaction is proposed at an enterprise value of Rs 1,662 crore," a statement said.

Post the acquisition, the combined business EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) will immediately double to Rs 200 crore, it added.

Adani Agri Logistics will add 28 locations and 7 trains to network.

" targets to double infrastructure capacity in the next three years and tap the new 12.5 MMT infrastructure market as well as opportunities such as conventional storage conversion, among others," the statement said.

The combined business would also benefit from leveraging significant opportunity for handling multiple commodities and

"This acquisition of brings us one step closer towards our vision to be the in providing integrated in and focus on developing hinterland logistics.

"It enables us to expand our total addressable market, enhance our network and create a to handle all types of cargo in India," Karan Adani, of and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said.

APSEZ, a part of globally-diversified Adani Group, is the largest and operator in

