JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Star value a brutal truth we need to accept: Taapsee on 'Mission Mangal' poster controversy

Kiara celebrates 'Kabir Singh' success, thanks director for giving her a flawed, real character
Business Standard

Following are PTI top stories

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Following are PTI top stories

from the eastern region at 2 pm.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:


LGC1

WB-HC-KUMAR

HC extends interim protection from arrest to ex-top cop Rajeev Kumar

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court Monday extended by one week an interim protection from arrest granted to former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with a CBI notice, asking him to appear before its officers for assisting into a multi-crore chit fund scam probe.

LGC2

WB-HC-JUDGE

Govt-empanelled lawyers say will not attend Calcutta HC judge's court

Kolkata: In a rare move, government-empanelled lawyers at the Calcutta High Court Monday told Justice Samapti Chattopadhyay that they will henceforth not attend her court.

CAL1

OD-SHELTER-PROBE

Probe launched into 'sexual abuse' of HIV-infected girls in Odisha shelter home

Bhawanipatna (Odisha): Authorities here have launched a probe into reports of alleged sexual abuse of girls at a shelter home meant for HIV-infected children in Kalahandi district, police said Monday.

CES2

BH-BJP-SHOWCAUSE

Bihar BJP showcauses MLC for anti-party remarks

Patna: The Bihar BJP has issued a show cause notice to party MLC Sachidananda Rai for launching a vitriolic attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, after reports surfaced that his government sought details of office-bearers of the RSS and its affiliates from different districts.

CES1

WB-CLASH

Five injured in clash between suspected BJP, TMC supporters

Kolkata: At least five people were injured in a clash between two groups of people allegedly belonging to the Trinamool Congress and the BJP over a blood donation camp in the city's Behala area, police said Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 22 2019. 14:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU