Following are PTI top stories

HC extends interim protection from arrest to ex-top cop Rajeev Kumar
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court Monday extended by one week an interim protection from arrest granted to former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with a CBI notice, asking him to appear before its officers for assisting into a multi-crore chit fund scam probe.
Govt-empanelled lawyers say will not attend Calcutta HC judge's court
Kolkata: In a rare move, government-empanelled lawyers at the Calcutta High Court Monday told Justice Samapti Chattopadhyay that they will henceforth not attend her court.
Probe launched into 'sexual abuse' of HIV-infected girls in Odisha shelter home
Bhawanipatna (Odisha): Authorities here have launched a probe into reports of alleged sexual abuse of girls at a shelter home meant for HIV-infected children in Kalahandi district, police said Monday.
Bihar BJP showcauses MLC for anti-party remarks
Patna: The Bihar BJP has issued a show cause notice to party MLC Sachidananda Rai for launching a vitriolic attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, after reports surfaced that his government sought details of office-bearers of the RSS and its affiliates from different districts.
Five injured in clash between suspected BJP, TMC supporters
Kolkata: At least five people were injured in a clash between two groups of people allegedly belonging to the Trinamool Congress and the BJP over a blood donation camp in the city's Behala area, police said Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
