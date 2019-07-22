JUST IN
Farmer killed over suspected land dispute in Jharkhand

Press Trust of India  |  Medininagar (Jharkhand) 

A farmer was killed by unidentified persons over a suspected land dispute in Palamau district, police said Monday.

The incident occured at Dulsulma village under Satbarba police station limits on Sunday night.

The assailants slit the throat of 45-year-old Nageshwar Singh, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bhola Prasad Singh.

"No arrests have been made so far and investigation is on," he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

First Published: Mon, July 22 2019. 14:05 IST

