Rainfall occurred at isolated places



over Tamilnadu, Pradesh, Rayalaseema Telangana and south interior Dry weather prevailed over Kerala, Lakshadweep, coastal and north interior

The chief amounts of rainfall recorded in centimeters are :



Tamil Nadu: Pechiparai (Kanyakumari Dist)1.

Andhra Pradesh: A.p. (dist Krishna) 3, Kaikalur (dist Krishna) 2, Venkatagiri (dist Nellore) 2,Tada (dist Nellore) 1, Gudivada (dist Krishna) 1.

Rayalaseema: Thottambedu (dist Chittoor) 1, Srikalahasti (dist Chittoor) 1.

Telangana: Gudurwrgl (dist Mahabubabad) 2, Narsampet (dist Warangal_rural) 1, Parkal (dist Warangal_rural) 1, Choutuppal(arg) (dist Y. Bhuvanagiri) 1, Dharmasagar (dist Warangal_urban) 1. DESCRIPTION OF TEMPERATURE LOWEST MINIMUM TEMPERATURE RECORDED IN THE PLAINS OF THE REGION: : 13 0C TEMPERATURE WARNING:



DAY 1 (28-02-2019): Maximum temperatures are likely to be 3 to 40 Celsius above normal at many places over interior Tamil Nadu and at isolated places over Rayalaseema. THUNDERSTORM WARNING:



DAY 1 (28-02-2019): Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Coastal and Telangana.

DAY 2 (01-03-2019): Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Coastal and Telangana.

DAY 3 (02-03-2019): Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over LOCAL FORECAST FOR AND NEIGHBOURHOOD:



For next 24 hrs: The sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Light rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 and 25 deg Celsius respectively.

For next 48 hrs: The sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 and 25 deg Celsius respectively.

