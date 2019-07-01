Singer Hema Sardesai demands priority for locals in jobs

Bollywood singer Hema Sardesai, a Goan, Monday demanded priority for locals in jobs in the coastal state.

Addressing a press conference here, the "Awara Bhavre" singer also said that locals should be given preference in jobs in their respective states.

"If same situation where locals have to migrate for jobs continues then local people will not get jobs in their own states," she said, adding that they will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about their demand.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)