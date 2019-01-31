Former AP minister Keshavulu is dead

fighter and former in undivided Pradesh K V Keshavulu died here due to old age related ailments.

He was 94.

Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and leaders, including of the opposition in the assembly M Bhatti Vikaramarka, Thursday condoled the death of Keshavulu.

A release from the Chief Minister's office said Rao directed S K Joshi to arrange for funeral of Keshavulu with official honours.

Keshavulu, who died on Wednesday, had actively participated in the first phase of separate Telangana agitation in the late 1960s, sources said.

Vikramarka and other party leaders visited the late leader's residence here Thursday and paid their last respects, sources said.

