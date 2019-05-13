Former FIA VP Nazir Hoosein dead

Well-known motorsports administrator and former vice president of Federation Internationale de Automobile (FIA), Nazir Hoosein, died here Sunday night.
The news of Hoosein's demise after a prolonged illness was confirmed by Shrikant Karani, Director of Sportscraft which has been organising motor sports events in many parts of India.
Hoosein was also the head of Motorsport Association of India and a former president of FMSCI (Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India).
He served as chief steward in the World Rally Championship (WRC), steward at Formula 1 races, as well as member of the World Motor Sport Council.
Hoosein, who was instrumental in starting the Himalayan Rally as the first president of the Himalayan Rally Association, died at Bombay Hospital.
He also owned Liberty Cinema in south Mumbai, adjacent to the hospital.
The last rites will be held at Chandanwadi in south Mumbai on Tuesday, it was learnt.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU