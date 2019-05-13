Former FIA VP Nazir Hoosein dead

Well-known motorsports administrator and former vice of Federation Internationale de Automobile (FIA), Nazir Hoosein, died here Sunday night.

The of Hoosein's demise after a prolonged illness was confirmed by Shrikant Karani, which has been organising motor events in many parts of

was also the of Association of and a former of FMSCI (Federation of Motor Clubs of India).

He served as chief steward in the World Rally Championship (WRC), steward at races, as well as member of the

Hoosein, who was instrumental in starting the Himalayan Rally as the of the Himalayan Rally Association, died at

He also owned in south Mumbai, adjacent to the hospital.

The last rites will be held at Chandanwadi in south on Tuesday, it was learnt.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)