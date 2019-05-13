Bengaluru FC sign youngsters Suresh Wangjam and Prabhsukhan Singh Gill

champions have signed Indian Arrows duo, and Suresh Singh Wangjam, adding to their squad ahead of Carles Cuadrat's second year as

With Cuadrat having extended his stay at the Blues until 2021, the new signings mark the beginning of the club's first-team plans for the 2019-20 season.

Prabhsukhan, whose elder brother has had two stints with the Blues, said he was excited to be joining what he considered the best club in the country.

"I've only heard good things about and I can't wait to begin pre-season with this team. To be in the company and share the pitch with players like and is something I am looking forward to because I stand to learn a lot and improve myself," said the 18-year-old, after completing formalities on a one-year deal.

Wangjam, who began his career with the Bir Chandra Memorial Club in Manipur, was selected to represent the U-14s in 2014 and was also a part of the national team that took part in the U-17 in 2017.

Before joining the Blues, 18-year-old Wangjam spent two years alongside Prabhsukhan in the Indian Arrows setup.

"Everyone knows that has been a successful team for a number of years and for me to have the opportunity to be a part of that journey makes me very happy.

"Almost every I have come across has expressed their desire to join this club and I am really excited to get this chance, and I look forward to making the most of it," Wangjam said after putting pen to paper on a two-year deal.

Cuadrat said he was excited by the prospect of the new signings, adding that the club's philosophy gives youngsters the opportunity to grow to their potential.

"We are happy to add two young talented players to the squad. Last season we showed that at Bengaluru FC, we have room for youngsters and we are willing to give them the experience of playing with the first team.

"I am sure that these two boys stand to improve a lot and will become an important part of our club as we look to defend the title," said the Spaniard.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)