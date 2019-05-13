Iranian British Council employee sentenced 10 years for 'spying': judiciary

An Iranian woman who worked for the was sentenced to 10 years in prison for "spying", the judiciary's website Mizan Online reported Monday, sparking concern in

"An Iranian citizen in charge of the desk at the... was cooperating with English spying agencies," Mizan reported, quoting judiciary

He did not identify the suspect, but said she had been sentenced recently after she "made a straightforward confession".

Esmaili added that the suspect, who had been tasked with drawing up and managing cultural "infiltration" projects, had been arrested by and security agencies "more than a year ago".

The United Kingdom's foreign ministry voiced concern over the sentence.

"We are very concerned by reports that an Iranian employee has been sentenced to jail on charges of espionage," a for the told AFP.

" officials in are in touch with the to seek further information." The British Council is a cultural and educational organisation with branches around the world, but according to its website it is not "physically preset" in

Iranian authorities shut down the British Council more than a decade ago for what Esmaili described as "illegal activities".

Esmaili said that during her confession, the suspect described how she had been recruited, telling investigators about the instructions she had been given by "the English security agency".

The said that she was "an Iranian student who wanted to live and work in the UK", was hired by the British Council and "repeatedly travelled to under aliases... and made connections with artistic and theatre groups".

A London-based British Council employee was arrested in Iran in 2018 during a trip to visit relatives.

It was not immediately clear if she was the person sentenced on Monday.

The sentencing comes amid tensions between Iran and Britain over the fate of British-Iranian mother who was arrested by Iranian authorities in 2016 as she was leaving

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was put on trial and is now serving a five-year jail sentence for allegedly trying to topple the

