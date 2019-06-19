Former Mizoram minister Lalrinchhana dies

Former and leader, Lalrinchhana, died at a hospital in on Tuesday, party sources said.

He was 84 and is survived by wife, four sons and a daughter.

The was suffering from cancer and prepartions were on to bring his body to Aizawl from the hospital.

Three-time minister, Lalrinchhana, had joined the erstwhile underground (MNF) in 1966.

After the came overground, following the signing of the Accord in 1986, he had won the assembly elections for five consecutive times since 1987.

