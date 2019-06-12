Former MLA Gattu Bheemudu is dead

Former TRS MLA from in Gattu Bheemudu died at a government hospital here Wednesday following brief illness, the ruling party sources said.

Bheemudu (64) was elected MLA in 1999 from near Mahabubngar.

K Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS working K T expressed grief on the demise of Bheemudu.

Rao would attend the funeral of Bheemudu at the latter's native village near Thursday, the sources added.

