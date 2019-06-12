JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Woman arrested for pick-pocketing in Delhi metro

Iran president expects 'positive change' if US ends 'economic war'
Business Standard

Heatwave condition to prevail in large part of UP

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

The Meteorological Department Wednesday predicted continued heatwave conditions in many areas of Uttar Pradesh, including its Bundelkhand and western regions, for at least next two days.

The department warned that hetawave is very likely to prevail in Mathura, Aligarh, Hathras, Agra, Etawah, Jhansi and Lalitpur and adjoining areas on Thursday, the meteorological department said.

The department said heatwave condition is likely to prevail also in Hamirpur, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Allahabad, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Mirzapur and adjoining areas till Friday.

According to the MET office, the hottest places in the state were Etawah and Orai, which recorded 46 degree Celcius as maximum temperature.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 22:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU