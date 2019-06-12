Heatwave condition to prevail in large part of UP

The Wednesday predicted continued heatwave conditions in many areas of Uttar Pradesh, including its and western regions, for at least next two days.

The department warned that hetawave is very likely to prevail in Mathura, Aligarh, Hathras, Agra, Etawah, and and adjoining areas on Thursday, the said.

The department said heatwave condition is likely to prevail also in Hamirpur, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Allahabad, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Mirzapur and adjoining areas till Friday.

According to the MET office, the hottest places in the state were and Orai, which recorded 46 degree Celcius as maximum temperature.

