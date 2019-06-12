MP minor's rape,murder: Accused sent to judicial custody for another day

A special court here Wednesday extended by a day the judicial custody of a man arrested on the charges of raping and killing an eight-year-old girl.

Vishnu Bamora, 35, was produced before special Kumudini Patel, said.

After the prosecution filed a charge sheet against him in the court Wednesday, Bamora admitted that he had raped and killed the girl living next door last week.

He also told the court that he had committed the crime under the influence of liquor.

"Bamora told the special court to hang him while admitting his crime of raping and smothering the minor on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when we presented the charge sheet against him," Bhadoriya told

The charge sheet filed against Bamora runs into 108 pages and contains statements of 40 witnesses and also carries the report of the

Bamora was charged under section 302 (murder), 376 (AB), under which there is provision of life imprisonment and fine or for raping a minor girl below 12 years of age, 363 (kidnapping), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of IPC, Bhadoriya said.

The accused was also charged under sections 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As announced earlier, no advocate of the District Bar Association, appeared on behalf of the accused, prompting the court to ask the MP State Legal Services Authority to provide a

The accused was sent to a judicial remand for a day again and he will be produced in the court on Thursday, the SPP said.

Bamora was arrested from Mortakka village in Khandwa on Monday morning for raping and smothering the minor girl in Kamla Nagar area here in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

