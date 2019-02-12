JUST IN
Former SL prez Rajapaksa prays at Lord Venkateswara temple

Press Trust of India  |  Tirupati 

Former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa Tuesday offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here.

He arrived here last night and offered worship to the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara early this morning, a temple official told PTI.

He said it was a sudden visit and there was no advance official communique about Rajapaksa's arrival to the officials ofTirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the ancient shrine.

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 21:15 IST

