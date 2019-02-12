Ram temple construction not an election issue, says BJP VP

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Indore 

A senior BJP leader Tuesday said the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was not an election issue and claimed his party would ensure it is built.

Speaking to reporters here, BJP vice-president Prabhat Jha also said since the issue was being heard in the Supreme Court, it could not be brought up in Parliament.

"Construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya is not an election issue. The demand for the construction of the temple was coming from the bottom of the country's heart. The issue would linger on till the temple is built," Jha said Tuesday.

"The BJP will get the Ram Temple constructed at Ayodhya. As the Ram Temple issue is being heard in the Supreme Court, the matter can't be brought in Parliament," he claimed, adding that there should be no politicking over it.

Taking a swipe at opposition parties, Jha said, "Will political parties like the Samajwadi Party and BSP get the temple built? Congress president Rahul Gandhi should clear his stance whether his party can get the Ram Temple constructed."

Replying to a query, Jha claimed the Congress chief had "totally failed" in the Rafale fight jet purchase issue and alleged the latter was flaunting "fake papers" and speaking lies on it.

