Former UK leader Brown urges Labour to act on anti-Semitism

Former British urged his opposition party Sunday to adopt the internationally agreed definition of anti-Semitism in order to resolve a bitter row that has engulfed the party for months.

The issue has opened up deep and bitter divisions within Britain's main opposition party.

And its current leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has come under prolonged attack for refusing to adopt fully the (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism in Labour's new code of conduct. He has also been accused of allowing anti-Semitism to spread in the left-wing party.

The leadership has argued that the definition, signed by 31 countries and used by many British institutions, does not allow for full criticism of Israel's treatment of Palestinians.

Ahead of a meeting of its ruling committee on Tuesday, Brown -- who was between June 2007 and May 2010 -- said the issue touched on "the soul of the Party".

"This is a problem that is real and present and something that's got to be dealt with now," he told a conference.

"I want to say to you very clearly today that the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism is something we should support unanimously, unequivocally and immediately." His comments came as Jewish leaders continued to attack Corbyn over the controversy.

Former chief rabbi said Sunday the majority of Jews were questioning whether Britain was a safe place to bring up their children. He insisted the Labour must "recant and repent" and that he risked engulfing the country "in the flames of hatred".

"Jews have been in Britain since 1656, I know of no other occasion in these 362 years when Jews... are asking 'is this country safe to bring up our children'," he told the

Arab members of the meanwhile expressed "solidarity" with Corbyn, defending his position on the definition of anti-Semitism.

"When some try to force the into using as its litmus test a definition of anti-Semitism that goes far beyond anti-Jewish animus to include anti-Zionism, we must raise our voices and decry these efforts," members of the opposition Joint List wrote in a letter to

The Israeli had suspended its ties with Corbyn ealier this year over the UK leader's "hostility" to the Jewish community. Veteran Labour lawmaker Frank Field, who has sat in the for almost 40 years, quit the party's group in parliament Thursday over the mounting anti-Semitism allegations.

In a letter to the party, he said that Corbyn's leadership was overseeing an "erosion of our core values".

defended the Labour Sunday, telling the that critics had "got it wrong". "Jeremy has made it absolutely clear we will protect Jewish members of our party from any form of abuse and anti-Semitism," he said.

McDonnell predicted all sides would be "satisfied" with the proposals agreed Tuesday.

"It will be resolved, and there will be a balance about acceptance," he said.

