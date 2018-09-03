Janmashtami celebrations in Mathura tomorrow

-
Braving heavy rainfall, lakhs of devotees have reached the temple town of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh for Janmashtami celebrations tomorrow.
They are likely to gather around Vrindavan or in Govardhan and Barsana for the celebration.
At Radha Raman temple, Radha Damodar temple and Shah Ji Temple Janmashtami would be celebrated during the day.
Tomorrow evening, the main programme would be organised at Bhagwat Bhavan at Srikrishna Janmasthan, said Kapil Sharma, secretary, Srikrishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan.
The temple would remain open for nearly two hours past midnight tomorrow to facilitate pilgrims, he added.
SSP Babloo Kumar said security has been tightened and police personnel in plain clothes have been deployed at major temples.
Gopeshwar Nath Chaturvedi, trustee of the Sansthan, advised pilgrims to avoid carrying camera, mobile phones and other gadgets.
