Janmashtami celebrations in Mathura tomorrow

Braving heavy rainfall, lakhs of devotees have reached the temple town of in for Janmashtami celebrations tomorrow.

They are likely to gather around Vrindavan or in Govardhan and Barsana for the celebration.

At Radha Raman temple, and Shah Ji Temple Janmashtami would be celebrated during the day.

Tomorrow evening, the main programme would be organised at Bhagwat Bhavan at Srikrishna Janmasthan, said Kapil Sharma, secretary, Seva Sansthan.

The temple would remain open for nearly two hours past midnight tomorrow to facilitate pilgrims, he added.

SSP Babloo Kumar said security has been tightened and police personnel in plain clothes have been deployed at major temples.

Gopeshwar Nath Chaturvedi, of the Sansthan, advised pilgrims to avoid carrying camera, and other gadgets.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)