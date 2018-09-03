Indian diaspora true cultural ambassadors of India: President

on Sunday praised the Indian community in for strengthening people-to-people relations between the two nations.

Addressing the Indian Community here, the said, " is proud of its diaspora and their achievements. They are true of and will deepen our ties with "



Kovind arrived in on Sunday on the first leg of his three-nation visit to to continue India's high-level engagements with European countries.

The and his wife arrived at the They were received by Georgios Lakkotrypis, Cyprus' of Energy, Commerce, Industry and Tourism.

"Happy to begin my visit to Cyprus, one of our closest and most steadfast partners in the international community. My delegation and I bring warm and friendly currents from the to the waters of the Looking forward to a productive visit," Kovind tweeted.

Apart from Cyprus, Kovind will also visit and the

This is his first overseas state visit in the second year of his presidency.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)