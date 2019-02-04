Former West Bengal IPS officer joins BJP, says 'thugocracy' has replaced democracy in state

Former IPS Bharati Ghosh, once considered close to the government but now facing criminal charges, joined the BJP Monday and alleged that "thugocracy" has replaced democracy in the state.

She joined the party here in the presence of senior BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad, and

"There is no democracy in 'Crimocracy' and 'thugocracy' have replaced it," Ghosh told reporters.

Vijayvargiya said her joining the BJP will strengthen the party.

Sources said Ghosh was once considered close to the state's ruling dispensation but had a fallout later, adding that a case was also registered against her.

